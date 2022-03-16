ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lady A Bandmates Reveal Their Favorite Music For Road Trips: 'It Calms Me'

By Kelly Fisher
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Lady A celebrates the power of “What A Song Can Do” on their most recent single and long-awaited latest album , so it’s no surprise that the powerhouse country trio knows what a song can do for them. That includes memories of long drives and getting lost in the music.

“I mean, I think about when we were driving around in your Jeep, and the albums that you had on repeat, and how it’s truly burned in my brain,” Hillary Scott said in a statement shared by the band's record label. “I can like still see the road, mostly to Ohio. We were there a lot that first year. And it was Imogen Heap , it was Mindy Smith .”

Bandmate Dave Haywood chimed in: “ Keane , don’t forget the Keane,” and Scott continued that it “was Keane, it was Patty Griffin – a lot of emotional women singing to you.” The “Like A Lady” frontwoman agreed with bandmate Charles Kelley , who said that it “calms” him to listen to music on road trips: “A lot of emotional women. It is funny, when I’m on road trips I like very relaxing music. It calms me.”

Relive Lady A’s “What A Song Can Do” here :

