Glimmers of hope seen at talks as Russia’s onslaught goes on

Threats of severe economic sanctions were not enough to deter Vladimir Putin from invading Ukraine. But the enactment of those penalties by the United States and other Ukraine allies has exacted an enormous cost on the Russian economy, bringing its financial system to the brink of disaster and augmenting pressure on the country’s increasingly isolated authoritarian leader. Russia’s economy was already reeling from the swift punishments world leaders imposed following last Thursday’s attack: The country began suffering cash shortages, the ruble went into free fall, and at least two oligarchs—who have been targeted by sanctions, along with their families—called for an end to the conflict, even if they didn’t explicitly call out Putin. “Peace is very important!” Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska said in a social media post Sunday. “Negotiations need to start as soon as possible!”

POLITICS ・ 18 DAYS AGO