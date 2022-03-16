How the Ukraine war revealed Europe's selective empathy on refugees

The piercing cold ambushed me as I exited the car and tried to make sense of what surrounded me – my eyes were blurred, watering from the frosty, eastern Polish air that set the scene for an imaginary period drama written by the likes of Dostoyevsky or Bugalkov. Frantically rubbing my face and placing my Interhelp Cap on my head with determination, I spotted a little red suitcase in the periphery of my clearing view. ‘Gde Avtobus v Italy?’ The voice coming from its owner spoke out – ‘Where is the bus to Italy?’ – ‘Ne znayu, Izvinite’, I responded in broken Russian to indicate I didn't know. The lady returned into the crowd, opening up the field of vision to thousands of disoriented and frantically shuffling refugees. This was Medyka, one of three main crossing points from Ukraine into Poland, and our organisation Interhelp was tasked to provide medical aid to refugees arriving from War-torn Ukraine.

