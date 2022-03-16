ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

‘Little Miss Nobody’ identified more than 60 years later using DNA

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZqE38_0eh3Layr00

PHOENIX (AP) — “Little Miss Nobody” finally has a name.

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s office said Tuesday a little girl whose burned remains were found more than 60 years ago in a remote area of Arizona was 4-year-old Sharon Lee Gallegos of New Mexico.

Fish Fry Guide 2022: Here’s where to get Lenten dinner in Northeast Ohio

Her partially buried remains were located in a desert wash July 31, 1960. The Prescott community in central-north Arizona paid for a funeral.

The sheriff’s office and a Texas DNA company recently raised $4,000 for specialized testing to finally identify her.

Semi flips down embankment on Ohio Turnpike

Authorities say they do not know who took and killed the child, and the case is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Cleveland, OH
Crime & Safety
State
New Mexico State
State
Arizona State
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dna#Ap#Ohio Turnpike Authorities#Fox 8 Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

‘Absolute havoc’: Another riot breaks out at Cuyahoga County Juvenile Detention Center

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has uncovered exclusive video of yet another riot breaking out inside the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Detention Center That new video led us to investigate what’s going on there. The latest incident happened last month, but the I-Team has exposed big trouble there again and again. Security video shows, […]
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Missing: Lindsey Schobelock

CLEVELAND (WJW)– FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find missing people in Ohio. Lindsey Schobelock, 28, was last seen in Chillicothe on Feb. 23. Anyone with information is asked to call the Ross County Sheriff’s Office at 740-773-1185.
CLEVELAND, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

36K+
Followers
5K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy