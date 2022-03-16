This Texas City Is Considered The Most Obese In The US

Photo: Getty Images

Over 40% of American adults are considered overweight, according to data from the CDC .

In a study released this week, WalletHub found the most obese cities across the country . Here's how they did it:

WalletHub compared 100 of the most populated U.S. metro areas across 19 key indicators of weight-related problems. Our data set ranges from the share of physically inactive adults to projected obesity rates by 2030 to healthy-food access.

The three key dimensions are obesity and overweight, health consequences and food and fitness.

"The huge availability of fast-food and increasingly cheaper grocery items that have negatively altered our diets. Unfortunately, the extra pounds have inflated the costs of obesity-related medical treatment to approximately $190.2 billion a year and annual productivity losses due to work absenteeism to around $4.3 billion," WalletHub said in its study.

Here's a look at the 15 most overweight cities in the United States:

McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, Texas Memphis, Tennessee-Mississippi-Arkansas Knoxville, Tennessee Mobile, Alabama Jackson, Mississippi Birmingham-Hoover, Alabama Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, Arkansas Shreveport-Bossier City, Louisiana Augusta-Richmond County, Georgia-South Carolina Baton Rouge, Louisiana Chattanooga, Tennessee-Georgia Lafayette, Louisiana Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina-North Carolina Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, Ohio-Pennsylvania Huntsville, Alabama

To see WalletHub's full study, click here .