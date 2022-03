Punchestown is a possible next port of call for Marie's Rock following her victory in the Close Brothers Mares' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival. Though connections of the Nicky Henderson-trained seven-year-old have yet to discuss plans since her success on the opening day of the showpiece meeting, another Grade One target could be on the agenda in the shape of the Irish EBF Mares Champion Hurdle next month.

ANIMALS ・ 6 HOURS AGO