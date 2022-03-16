University of Arkansas architecture school honors first black graduate

Upper Iowa University is pleased to announce Matthew Scally of Cheyenne, WY, graduated Cum Laude Meritum with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Admin in December 2021. About Upper Iowa University Founded in 1857, Upper Iowa University is a private, nonprofit university providing undergraduate and graduate degree programs to about 4,500 students-nationally and internationally-at its Fayette, Iowa, Campus and over 20 U.S. locations. Upper Iowa University is a recognized innovator in offering accredited, quality programs through flexible, multiple delivery systems, including online and self-paced degree programs. With a focus on developing leaders and lifelong learners, UIU provides dual enrollment programs for high school students as well as continuing education and professional development opportunities for learners of any age. For more information, visit www.uiu.edu.

