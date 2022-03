The 2022 Cheltenham Festival is back with big crowds set to bring the famous atmosphere for the first time in two years.The ground is officially described as good to soft on Tuesday, for those plotting who to back with clerk of the course Jon Pullin initially reporting a little more ease in conditions earlier on Monday afternoon, but then issued a teatime update after a dry and sunny day.Cheltenham Festival 2022 LIVE: Gold Cup day tips, odds, schedule, latest updates and resultsPullin, in charge of his first Festival since taking over the reins from Simon Claisse, is anticipating rain...

BRAZIL ・ 18 HOURS AGO