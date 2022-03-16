ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Sri Lankan leader seeks IMF help as economic crisis deepens

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s president says his government is in discussions with the International Monetary Fund, other agencies and countries on deferring loan repayments. He...

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Protests flare in crisis-hit Sri Lanka as govt readies for IMF talks

COLOMBO, March 15 (Reuters) - Opposition leaders led a march of hundreds of protesters through Sri Lanka's main city of Colombo on Tuesday as anger grows over a worsening economic crisis that has brought fuel shortages and spiralling food prices. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's government said it will begin talks next...
ADVOCACY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gotabaya Rajapaksa
Indy100

The map of where you need to go to survive a nuclear war

Things are getting.... worrying. Vladimir Putin has put Russia’s nuclear deterrent forces on high alert, citing “aggressive statements” by NATO and tough financial sanctions, and increased the risk of a devastating nuclear war in the process.The move followed a message from Putin who warned that anyone who tried to “hinder” Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will see “consequences you have never seen in your history”.Russia’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov has also warned a third World War would be ‘nuclear and destructive’.If you want to survive an immediate strike in a conflict between nuclear superpowers, it follows that you'll want to avoid...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Imf#Sri Lankan#Government Of Sri Lanka#Economic Crisis#Associated Press Colombo#Ap
Fox News

Russia ambassador to UN says war in Ukraine will only stop once its 'special military operations are achieved'

Russia's ambassador to the United Nations defended Moscow’s deadly war in Ukraine Tuesday and said it would only stop the violence once its "special military operations are achieved." Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia echoed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s justification for illegally invading Ukraine nearly three weeks ago and claimed its neighbor...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Country
Sri Lanka
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Russian troops retreat from Mariupol as Zelensky prepares to address US Congress

A senior US defence official has said that Russia’s military advances outside of a number of cities in Ukraine have “stalled”. There has been no “appreciable” change on advances on the capital city of Kyiv or the country’s second-largest city of Kharkiv, but the southern port city of Mariupol is “isolated”.Meanwhile, a convoy of more than 160 cars departed from Mariupol on Monday, according to local officials, in what appeared to be the first successful attempt to arrange a “humanitarian corridor” to evacuate civilians from the besieged Ukrainian city.People have been trapped in Mariupol for more than two weeks...
MILITARY
Reuters

Libya crisis worsens as rival government takes oath

BENGHAZI, Libya, March 3 (Reuters) - A standoff between two rival governments in Libya worsened on Thursday with the risk of fighting or territorial division as the parliament in the east swore in a new administration while the incumbent in Tripoli refused to cede power. Addressing the parliament after taking...
MIDDLE EAST

Comments / 0

Community Policy