Jack Flaherty is likely to begin the season on the injured list for the St. Louis Cardinals, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis-Dispatch reports. Flaherty has been diagnosed with a small tear in his right shoulder and will be shut down from throwing for at least two weeks. If you’re an optimist, this diagnosis could’ve been much worse as Tommy John surgery was rumored after Flaherty went for a second opinion earlier this week.

MLB ・ 10 HOURS AGO