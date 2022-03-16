Commanders 2022 free agency tracker

The NFL legal tampering period opened Monday, just two days ahead of the new league year, which begins on Wednesday, March 16.

The first week of free agency can be a crazy time around the NFL, and sometimes it is hard to follow. So when it comes to the Washington Commanders, we have you covered with our 2022 free-agency tracker.

Washington made what is likely to be its most significant move last week, trading for quarterback Carson Wentz. The Wentz trade will become official Wednesday at 4:00 p.m ET, as will any other moves made during the early tampering period.

We will update the free-agent tracker every time Washington signs a player, re-signs a player, or any important news around the NFC East.

All free agent information courtesy of OvertheCap.com.

Unrestricted free agents

Brandon Scherff (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

G Brandon Scherff — signed with Jaguars (story)

RB J.D. McKissic — re-signed with the Commanders (story)

DT Tim Settle — signed with the Bills (story)

DB Bobby McCain — re-signed with Commanders (story)

OT Cornelius Lucas —

QB Ryan Fitzpatrick —

LB Jon Bostic —

WR Cam Sims — re-signed with the Commanders (story)

WR Adam Humphries —

WR/KR DeAndre Carter —

CB Darryl Roberts —

EDGE Nate Orchard —

TE Ricky Seals-Jones — signed with the New York Giants

DB Troy Apke — re-signed with Commanders (story)

CB Danny Johnson —

G Jamil Douglas —

LB Jared Norris —

CB Torry McTyer —

C Tyler Larsen — re-signed with Commanders (story)

Restricted free agents

Kyle Allen Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

QB Kyle Allen — will not be tendered (story), signed with Texans

QB Garrett Gilbert —

K Joey Slye — tendered at one-year, $2.4 million

Exclusive rights free agents

Brian Johnson (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

K Brian Johnson — tendered

EDGE Jalen Jelks —

DL Daniel Wise — tendered

LB Milo Eifler —

TE Dylan Cantrell —

C Keith Ismael — tendered

DE Bunmi Rotimi — tendered

C Jon Toth — not tendered

Cuts

Landon Collins, Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Washington released safety Landon Collins with post-June 1 designation (story)

Washington releases defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis (story)

Washington releases guard Ereck Flowers (story)

Trades

Carson Wentz (Syndication: The Indianapolis Star)

Around the NFC East

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory (94) in action against Washington Football Team offensive tackle Charles Leno Jr. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Cowboys

Re-signed WR Michael Gallup to a five-year contract.

Traded WR Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns.

Lost DE Randy Gregory to the Denver Broncos.

Applied franchise tag to TE Dalton Schultz.

Re-signed S Malik Hooker on a two-year deal.

Eagles

Signed LB Haason Reddick to a three-year, $45 million contract.

Giants