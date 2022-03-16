Commanders 2022 free agency tracker
The NFL legal tampering period opened Monday, just two days ahead of the new league year, which begins on Wednesday, March 16.
The first week of free agency can be a crazy time around the NFL, and sometimes it is hard to follow. So when it comes to the Washington Commanders, we have you covered with our 2022 free-agency tracker.
Washington made what is likely to be its most significant move last week, trading for quarterback Carson Wentz. The Wentz trade will become official Wednesday at 4:00 p.m ET, as will any other moves made during the early tampering period.
We will update the free-agent tracker every time Washington signs a player, re-signs a player, or any important news around the NFC East.
All free agent information courtesy of OvertheCap.com.
Unrestricted free agents
- G Brandon Scherff — signed with Jaguars (story)
- RB J.D. McKissic — re-signed with the Commanders (story)
- DT Tim Settle — signed with the Bills (story)
- DB Bobby McCain — re-signed with Commanders (story)
- OT Cornelius Lucas —
- QB Ryan Fitzpatrick —
- LB Jon Bostic —
- WR Cam Sims — re-signed with the Commanders (story)
- WR Adam Humphries —
- WR/KR DeAndre Carter —
- CB Darryl Roberts —
- EDGE Nate Orchard —
- TE Ricky Seals-Jones — signed with the New York Giants
- DB Troy Apke — re-signed with Commanders (story)
- CB Danny Johnson —
- G Jamil Douglas —
- LB Jared Norris —
- CB Torry McTyer —
- C Tyler Larsen — re-signed with Commanders (story)
Restricted free agents
- QB Kyle Allen — will not be tendered (story), signed with Texans
- QB Garrett Gilbert —
- K Joey Slye — tendered at one-year, $2.4 million
Exclusive rights free agents
- K Brian Johnson — tendered
- EDGE Jalen Jelks —
- DL Daniel Wise — tendered
- LB Milo Eifler —
- TE Dylan Cantrell —
- C Keith Ismael — tendered
- DE Bunmi Rotimi — tendered
- C Jon Toth — not tendered
Cuts
- Washington released safety Landon Collins with post-June 1 designation (story)
- Washington releases defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis (story)
- Washington releases guard Ereck Flowers (story)
Trades
Around the NFC East
Cowboys
- Re-signed WR Michael Gallup to a five-year contract.
- Traded WR Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns.
- Lost DE Randy Gregory to the Denver Broncos.
- Applied franchise tag to TE Dalton Schultz.
- Re-signed S Malik Hooker on a two-year deal.
Eagles
- Signed LB Haason Reddick to a three-year, $45 million contract.
Giants
- Lost TE Evan Engram to Jaguars.
- Lost DT Austin Johnson to Chargers.
- Signed QB Tyrod Taylor to a two-year, $11 million contract.
- Signed G Mark Glowinski to a three-year, $20 million contract.
- Signed G Jon Feliciano to a one-year contract.
- Signed TE Ricky Seals-Jones
