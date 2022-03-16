ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Commanders to release guard Ereck Flowers

By Bryan Manning
 1 day ago
In a surprise move, the Washington Commanders have released starting left guard Ereck Flowers, according to his agent Drew Rosenhaus, via Adam Schefter of ESPN.

After releasing Flowers, Washington has lost both of its starting guards from 2021. Right guard Brandon Scherff agreed to terms with the Jacksonville Jaguars Monday.

Flowers, a former top-10 pick of the New York Giants in 2015, signed with Washington in 2019 after a disappointing tenure in New York. Former offensive line coach Bill Callahan moved him to guard, where he excelled. After a strong 2019 season, Flowers signed a three-year contract with the Miami Dolphins.

After one season in Miami, the Dolphins sent Flowers to Washington before the 2021 NFL draft. In his return to Washington, Flowers was terrific in 2021.

After the release of Flowers and Matt Ioannidis, Washington saves almost $17 million in salary-cap room.

The Commanders are expected to release safety Landon Collins, freeing up even more money.

Could a big move be coming for the Commanders?

