Examining the contract details for former Washington guard Brandon Scherff

The Washington Commanders will have a new starter at right guard for the first time since 2014. Former Pro Bowl guard Brandon Scherff agreed to terms with the Jacksonville Jaguars Monday, ending his seven-year run in Washington.

Washington’s chances at signing Scherff ended when it applied the second franchise tag. Scherff was guaranteed $18 million the moment he signed the second franchise tag, meaning his agent would always negotiate off that number. Kansas City’s Joe Thuney was the NFL’s highest-paid guard in 2021, with an average annual value (AAV) of $16 million per season.

In January, Washington general manager Martin Mayhew told the media the Commanders offered Scherff a long-term deal last summer that would’ve made Scherff the highest-paid guard in NFL history. The problem was the AAV was closer to Thuney’s number, not the franchise tag, which was a non-starter for Scherff’s agent.

There’s also the fact that Scherff didn’t want to be in Washington any longer.

Now, let’s get into the details of Scherff’s new contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars, which will be official Wednesday.

Scherff will sign a three-year contract worth $49.5 million, with $30 million guaranteed, including a $15 million signing bonus.

2022

$1.5 million base

$1 million per game roster bonus

$500,000 workout bonus

$7,647,059 cap hit (3% of Jacksonville’s salary cap)

$30 million dead money

2023

$13.5 million base

$1 million per game roster bonus

$500,000 workout bonus

$20 million cap hit (8.9% of Jacksonville’s salary cap)

$23.5 million dead money

2024

$15 million base

$1 million per game roster bonus

$500,000 workout bonus

$23 million cap hit (8.4% of Jacksonville’s salary cap)

$5 million dead money

All cap figures courtesy of OvertheCap.com.