ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Examining the contract details for former Washington guard Brandon Scherff

By Bryan Manning
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tTw5t_0eh3ExiR00

The Washington Commanders will have a new starter at right guard for the first time since 2014. Former Pro Bowl guard Brandon Scherff agreed to terms with the Jacksonville Jaguars Monday, ending his seven-year run in Washington.

Washington’s chances at signing Scherff ended when it applied the second franchise tag. Scherff was guaranteed $18 million the moment he signed the second franchise tag, meaning his agent would always negotiate off that number. Kansas City’s Joe Thuney was the NFL’s highest-paid guard in 2021, with an average annual value (AAV) of $16 million per season.

In January, Washington general manager Martin Mayhew told the media the Commanders offered Scherff a long-term deal last summer that would’ve made Scherff the highest-paid guard in NFL history. The problem was the AAV was closer to Thuney’s number, not the franchise tag, which was a non-starter for Scherff’s agent.

There’s also the fact that Scherff didn’t want to be in Washington any longer.

Now, let’s get into the details of Scherff’s new contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars, which will be official Wednesday.

Scherff will sign a three-year contract worth $49.5 million, with $30 million guaranteed, including a $15 million signing bonus.

2022

  • $1.5 million base
  • $1 million per game roster bonus
  • $500,000 workout bonus
  • $7,647,059 cap hit (3% of Jacksonville’s salary cap)
  • $30 million dead money

2023

  • $13.5 million base
  • $1 million per game roster bonus
  • $500,000 workout bonus
  • $20 million cap hit (8.9% of Jacksonville’s salary cap)
  • $23.5 million dead money

2024

  • $15 million base
  • $1 million per game roster bonus
  • $500,000 workout bonus
  • $23 million cap hit (8.4% of Jacksonville’s salary cap)
  • $5 million dead money

All cap figures courtesy of OvertheCap.com.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Russell Wilson drops truth bomb on Seahawks’ trade to Broncos

While the Seattle Seahawks seemed to suggest that Russell Wilson initiated his trade to the Denver Broncos, the veteran QB clarified that was not the case at all. Wilson did emphasize that it was a “mutual decision,” but saying he pushed for the trade is misleading. This came after the Seahawks released statements noting that Wilson “wanted this change” as he expressed his “desire in doing something different.”
NFL
The Spun

Pete Carroll Reveals His Feelings On Colin Kaepernick

Earlier this week, former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick made headlines when he posted a video of himself working out with a current NFL wide receiver. The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback shared a new workout video on Tuesday. In it, he throws to Tyler Lockett and his brother Sterling Lockett.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Only 1 team interested in Jimmy Garoppolo trade?

The San Francisco 49ers have been open about the fact that they are looking to trade Jimmy Garoppolo, but the market appears to be developing slowly. That may be because it only consists of one team at the moment. Matt Barrows of The Athletic wrote a piece this week examining...
NFL
FanSided

Tom Brady needs to bury the hatchet and bring All-Pro to Buccaneers

Tom Brady is still the best general manager in sports. Could he bring Tyrann Mathieu to the Buccaneers to compete for a Super Bowl?. Listen, when people first started talking about the Buccaneers going after Tyrann Mathieu, I rolled my eyes. I love the fit, but money is a huge problem. Funny how Tom Brady coming back has a way of changing rational thought in the world of football.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Spun

Cowboys Lose Out On Another Top Free Agent Target

Earlier this week, the Dallas Cowboys thought they had pass rusher Randy Gregory coming back into the fold under a new deal. However, Gregory and his agent decided to accept a deal from the Denver Broncos instead. After watching their star pass rusher leave, fans weren’t exactly thrilled with Cowboys ownership.
NFL
NJ.com

NFL rumors: Commanders release Giants draft bust

Former New York Giants offensive lineman Ereck Flowers has become a free agent. According to a tweet by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Washington Commanders released Flowers, per his agent, Drew Rosenhaus. Flowers started in 16 games last season with Washington. The Giants selected Flowers with the ninth overall pick...
NFL
The Spun

Russell Wilson Reveals His 1 Reason For Preferring Broncos

Earlier this offseason, the Denver Broncos shocked the football world when they traded for star quarterback Russell Wilson. On Wednesday afternoon, the Broncos officially introduced Wilson as their new franchise quarterback. The longtime Seattle Seahawks quarterback spoke with the media about the move. During the media appearance, the Super Bowl-winning...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Mayhew
Daily Mail

Ciara embraces the Denver Broncos orange aesthetic in bright pantsuit as she and the kids support Russell Wilson as he is formally introduced as the team's new quarterback

Ciara and Russel Wilson looked like a happy family as they were joined by their kids at the Denver Broncos headquarters in Englewood, Colorado, on Wednesday. The football player, 33, was formally introduced as the Denver Broncos' newest quarterback as his proud wife, 36, and daughter Sienna, four, son Win, one, and stepson Future, seven, watched.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jaguars#Pro Bowl#American Football#The Washington Commanders#Aav
NBC Sports

Who’s telling the truth about Russell Wilson’s divorce from the Seahawks?

The Seahawks worked overtime on Wednesday to sell the idea that quarterback Russell Wilson wanted out. Wilson, at his introductory press conference in Denver, called the decision mutual. So who’s telling the truth?. The truth may be a matter of perception. This divorce was a long time coming. Wilson...
NFL
The Spun

2 Teams Are Reportedly In Play For Jameis Winston

Free-agent quarterback Jameis Winston has reportedly had conversations with both the Saints and Colts this offseason, per NFL insider Josina Anderson. The Saints reportedly made an offer earlier this offseason, but they’re also one of the final teams in the running to land Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. Despite the...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Pete Carroll Said About Kaepernick

Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick is looking to make a return to the gridiron — and Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll thinks he deserves another shot. Back in 2020, Carroll said the Seahawks organization “wouldn’t hesitate” in signing Kaepernick if Russell Wilson were unable to take the field. Now that Wilson has been traded to the Denver Broncos, the longtime Seattle leader has slightly changed his tune.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Steelers Make Big Free Agency Move: NFL World Reacts

The Pittsburgh Steelers are signing veteran linebacker Myles Jack on a two-year, $16 million deal, per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter. Jack was released by the Jacksonville Jaguars in a move that saved the team $8.35 million in cap space on Tuesday. Through 15 games this past season, Jack led...
NFL
hypebeast.com

Nike Looks To Bring Back Bo Jackson’s Air Trainer SC "Auburn"

Air Trainer SC has been seeing more momentum lately as the high-top offering in the retro “Auburn” colorway is making a comeback once again. Back in February, the silhouette surfaced on the internet in a Kansas City “Royals” uniform in honor of the former American pro baseball and football player’s time spent playing for the MLB team.
NFL
The Spun

Genie Bouchard Reportedly Breaks Up With NFL Quarterback Boyfriend

Love is apparently dead, folks. SI Swimsuit model Genie Bouchard has ended her relationship with an NFL quarterback boyfriend, per a TMZ Sports report. Genie Bouchard and Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph had been dating for nearly two years. The two have recently ended their relationship, however. “Tennis star Genie Bouchard...
NFL
The Spun

Pittsburgh Steelers Releasing Veteran Player On Thursday

Just a day after adding Myles Jack to their linebacker room, the Pittsburgh Steelers have decided to part ways with one of their veteran players. It was announced on Thursday that Pittsburgh has released linebacker Joe Schobert. This move will save the Steelers just under $8 million in cap space.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

87K+
Followers
134K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy