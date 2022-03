The Weeknd’s attempts to tour behind 2020’s awesome After Hours were thwarted so many times that he ended up releasing a whole other album, this year’s smashing Dawn FM, before actually hitting the road. He’s also somehow become an even bigger star in the interim — a Super Bowl halftime show headliner, even. As a result, there won’t be an After Hours Tour as originally conceived. Instead, Abel Tesfaye’s upcoming jaunt will be called the After Hours Til Dawn Tour, and he’s upgrading from arenas to stadiums.

MUSIC ・ 14 DAYS AGO