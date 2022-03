In their first National Invitation Tournament appearance since the 2013 season, Virginia men’s basketball played host to Mississippi State in the first round of the postseason tournament. Despite a scare late into the second half, the Cavaliers (20-13, 12-8 ACC) came out victorious in a game of runs, having survived a last-second three-point attempt from the Bulldogs (18-16, 8-10 SEC) that would have forced overtime.

