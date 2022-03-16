ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

J.D. McKissic changes mind, set to return to Commanders

By Bryan Manning
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
With only hours before the new NFL league year begins, the Washington Commanders have some good news to report. Running back J.D. McKissic, who agreed to terms with the Buffalo Bills Tuesday, has changed his mind and will return to the Commanders, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

According to Schefter, the compensation is the same — a two-year contract worth $7 million.

Washington had wanted to keep McKissic all along, so it was a surprise when he agreed to terms with the Bills. McKissic was Washington’s second-leading receiver in 2021, despite missing six games.

This is terrific news for the Commanders, who keep around one of their top offensive playmakers around new quarterback Carson Wentz.

Earlier Wednesday, it was reported the Commanders were releasing defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis and starting left guard Ereck Flowers. Safety Landon Collins is expected to be a post-June 1 release.

