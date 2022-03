On Monday (March 14th), U.S. President Biden and the Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration (FTA) announced $409 million in grants for 70 transportation projects in 39 states. According to a press release from the U.S. Department of Transportation, the transportation projects will be using the funds to modernize and electrify America’s buses. In return, the projects will make bus systems and routes more reliable and improve their safety. Thus helping dozens of communities purchase new technology and electric buses. Which will help to reduce or eliminate greenhouse gas emissions and promote cleaner air.

TRAFFIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO