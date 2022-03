Virginia Tech looks to continue its postseason hot streak when it takes on Texas in Milwaukee on Friday in the East Region's 6-vs-11 game. The Hokies (23-12) ran the gauntlet in the ACC Tournament in Brooklyn, beating Clemson (in overtime), Notre Dame, North Carolina, and Duke consecutively to win the unexpected automatic bid. Meanwhile, the Longhorns (21-11) come into this game having lost three straight and four of their last six contests.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO