Report: Travis Steele Fired as Xavier Men's Basketball Coach

The coach was 70-50 in Norwood across four seasons.

CINCINNATI — The Bearcats' biggest rival is searching for a new leader. According to Rick Broering , Xavier and head coach Travis Steele are parting ways despite the team moving on to the second round of the NIT.

The Musketeers are starting their new coaching search immediately. Steele was 70-50 in four seasons at Xavier and never made the NCAA Tournament. He went 3-1 against Cincinnati.

Make sure you bookmark All Bearcats for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more.

You May Also Like:

Recruiting Roundup: UC Sends out Three Offers in the Midst of Spring Break

Former Bearcat Tari Eason Posts Photo of his old UC Jersey

Bearcats 2023 Target Parker Friedrichsen Commits to Oklahoma State

Three Man Weave: Cincinnati Falls 69-56 to Houston in AAC Tournament Quarterfinals

Three Positions to Watch as UC Football Kicks off 2022 Spring Practice

Recruiting Roundup: Bearcats add Preferred Walk-On, Offer Four-Star Defensive Lineman

David Dejulius Earns Third-Team All-AAC Honors for the 2021-22 Season

Luke Fickell Earns Top-10 Status on Multiple 'Best CFB Coaches' Lists

Look: Five-Star Point Guard Isaiah Collier Posts Picture in UC Threads

ESPN Names Luke Fickell the Best CFB Coaching Hire Over Past Five Years

2022 NFL Combine Check-In: Ahmad Gardner and Coby Bryant Showcase Their Athleticism

2022 NFL Combine Check-In: Jerome Ford Performs in Front of NFL Evaluators

Ahmad Gardner: 'I Don't Have Plans on Giving up' a Touchdown in the NFL

2022 NFL Combine Check-In: Desmond Ridder and Alec Pierce Notch Eye-Popping Testing Results

Desmond Ridder: 'I Think I Should be the First Quarterback off the Board'

Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner Moves Into Top Five of Latest 2022 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings

Watch: ESPN's Matt Bowen Breaks Down Desmond Ridder's NFL Traits

Report: Cincinnati Partners With Brandr to Expand NIL Opportunities

2022 UC Football Schedule Revealed

Five Cincinnati Bearcats Make the cut on Dane Brugler's Big Board

Three-Star Recruit Drew Ramsey Commits to UC as Preferred Walk-On

Bearcats Q&A: A Ball-Handling Discussion With Mika Adams-Woods

Four-Star 2023 Tight End Khamari Anderson Commits to Cincinnati

Desmond Ridder Reveals Which NFL QBs he Tries to Emulate

Look: UC Football Team Honored at Cincinnati City Hall

Top-25 Recruit A.J. Harris Announces UC is one of his top Schools

Five Transfer Portal Running Backs That Could Replace Jerome Ford

Bearcats Spot Revealed in Way-Too-Early Top 25

Bearcats Land Hawaii Wide Receiver Nick Mardner in Transfer Portal

Cincinnati AD John Cunningham Comments on 'Possibility' Nippert Stadium Expands

UC Football Lands Four-Star Linebacker Trevor Carter

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bearcats all the time!

Follow All Bearcats on Twitter: @AllBearcats

Like All Bearcats on FaceBook: All Bearcats

Follow All Bearcats on Instagram: @BearcatsTalk