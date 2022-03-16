Report: Travis Steele Fired as Xavier Men's Basketball Coach
The coach was 70-50 in Norwood across four seasons.
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats' biggest rival is searching for a new leader. According to Rick Broering , Xavier and head coach Travis Steele are parting ways despite the team moving on to the second round of the NIT.
The Musketeers are starting their new coaching search immediately. Steele was 70-50 in four seasons at Xavier and never made the NCAA Tournament. He went 3-1 against Cincinnati.
