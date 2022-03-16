ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The James Webb Telescope's Mirrors Are Now Aligned - Why That's Important

By Georgina Torbet
 2 days ago
NASA has announced that it hit a massive milestone in getting the James Webb Space Telescope ready for science operations this summer. The telescope's mirrors are now fully aligned, and the engineering team is confident that the telescope will meet or even exceed its science goals (via NASA). It has been...

Daily Mail

NASA's James Webb space telescope captures an incredible hexagonal photo of a single star from all 18 of its mirrors – confirming the spacecraft can now see starlight

NASA's James Webb space telescope has snapped an incredible photo of a single star from all 18 of its mirrors – confirming the spacecraft can now see starlight. The new photo shows the 18 unfocused copies of a single sun-like star – called HD 84406 in the constellation Ursa Major – in a hexagonal formation, similar to the honeycomb shape of James Webb's primary mirror.
ASTRONOMY
PCMag

James Webb Telescope Produces First Unified Image, Showing a Distant Star

NASA’s James Webb space telescope has produced its first unified image of a distant star, using all 18 mirrors across the craft. NASA released the image after completing a critical step in aligning the 18 mirrors across the space telescope, which is currently about 1 million miles away from Earth. The space agency has been working to configure the 18 individual hexagonal mirrors to act as one giant 21-foot mirror, capable of taking the sharpest astronomical images to date.
ASTRONOMY
dailygalaxy.com

Monster Comet Arriving from the Oort Cloud to Black Hole Apocalypse (The Galaxy Report)

“The Galaxy Report” brings you news of space and science that has the capacity to provide clues to the mystery of our existence and adds a much needed cosmic perspective in our current Anthropocene Epoch. Today’s stories range from what Carl Sagan might think about NASA’s current state of space exploration to how the Universe makes galaxies without dark matter, and more.
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

James Webb Space Telescope will study icy objects in the mysterious 'graveyard of the solar system'

Pluto may no longer be a planet, but the dwarf planet and its icy neighbors in the Kuiper Belt are about to enter the spotlight. One of the James Webb Space Telescope's first missions this year will be a program to study Pluto and some of the thousands of other celestial objects in the Kuiper Belt, a region of our solar system beyond the orbit of Neptune. These bodies, known as Kuiper Belt objects or trans-Neptunian objects, show remarkable diversity in terms of color, shape, size, groupings (clusters, pairs, etc.), and geological and atmospheric activity. While several spacecraft, including NASA's New Horizons mission, have flown past these bodies, they've only been able to observe them briefly. With Webb's sensitive infrared cameras, scientists will be able to study the objects over a longer period.
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

Small Asteroid Strikes Earth’s Atmosphere – Discovered Just Two Hours Before Impact

Asteroid 2022 EB5 was too small to pose a hazard to Earth, but its discovery marks the fifth time that any asteroid has been observed before impacting into the atmosphere. A small asteroid hit Earth’s atmosphere over the Norwegian Sea before disintegrating on March 11, 2022. But this event wasn’t a complete surprise: Astronomers knew it was on a collision course, predicting exactly where and when the impact would happen.
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

NASA Begins Assembly of Europa Clipper Spacecraft – Will Search for Alien Life on Jupiter’s Icy Moon Europa

Science instruments and other hardware for the spacecraft will come together in the mission’s final phase before a launch to Jupiter’s icy moon Europa in 2024. When it’s fully assembled, NASA’s Europa Clipper will be as large as an SUV with solar arrays long enough to span a basketball court – all the better to help power the spacecraft during its journey to Jupiter’s icy moon Europa. And just about every detail of the spacecraft will have been hand-crafted.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SlashGear

ESA Is Designing A Rover To Explore Caves On The Moon

The European Space Agency (ESA) has some ambitious plans for exploring the moon. The ESA doesn't just want to explore the moon's surface, but also the caves which tunnel beneath that surface. For this mission, a new type of lunar rover will be required. Scientists believe that some of the pits which are visible on the moon's surface could lead to underground caves, which are thought to have been created by volcanic activity long ago, hence their other name: lunar lava tubes. These tunnels have never been explored before but it would be an invaluable opportunity to get a glimpse of how the moon formed and other clues to its history (via ESA). They could even provide shelter for future humans lunar explorers as well.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Space.com

James Webb Space Telescope spotted by Europe's Gaia spacecraft 1 million miles from Earth (photo)

A star-charting spacecraft spotted NASA's James Webb Space Telescope while both were working in deep space. The European Space Agency's Gaia mission and the James Webb Space Telescope both orbit around Earth-sun Lagrange point 2, or L2, a gravitationally stable point between the sun and Earth that is roughly 930,000 miles (1.5 million kilometers) from Earth. And on Feb. 18, Gaia managed to spot the newcomer and catch an image of it on the first try.
ASTRONOMY
ZDNet

NASA's James Web Space Telescope sends back clearest images to date

The team behind NASA's James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) have claimed to have captured the "highest resolution infrared images taken from space ever" as part of its first test shot. The images released by NASA include a "selfie" of JWST completing the "fine phasing" alignment of its 18 hexagonal mirrors...
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Smaller, ground-based telescopes can study exoplanet atmospheres, too

The next step to understanding exoplanets is to understand their atmospheres better. Astronomers can determine a planet's mass, density, and other physical characteristics fairly routinely. But characterizing their atmospheres is more complicated. Astronomers have had some success studying exoplanet atmospheres, and spacecraft like the James Webb Space Telescope and the...
ASTRONOMY
