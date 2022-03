Tom Aspinall believes that, on paper, his UFC London main event against Alexander Volkov is a terrible matchup for him. Aspinall is set for his first UFC main event in just his fifth UFC fight while Volkov will be headlining his sixth event. It’s an intriguing matchup as Aspinall has run through all his competition, but Volkov is an experienced veteran and has fought the who’s who of the heavyweight division. With that, even the Brit believes that, on paper, this should be a fight he loses.

