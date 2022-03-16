iPad Air (2022) Review Roundup: An M1 Upgrade To Eclipse iPad Pro

Tablets occupy a middle ground, somewhere between laptops and phones. With that come benefits (portability and a larger screen) as well as drawbacks (they can be hard to do real work on). iPad tablets offer the smoothness of Apple’s mobile iOS interface on a large touchscreen display that trumps the smaller screens found on iPhones. While this makes them pricier than Android or Fire OS alternatives, my experience is that iPads tend to last longer in both usability and durability than competitor tablets, which I’ve replaced on a near bi-annual basis. That’s not to say these are flawless—they don’t match the level of freedom Android offers with customizable launchers, easy side-loading of apps, or even expandable memory. However, they are more secure and simply work the smoothest—you won’t get viruses, and updates come more frequently.
Comments / 0