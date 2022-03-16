ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
iPad Air (2022) Review Roundup: An M1 Upgrade To Eclipse iPad Pro

By Nadeem Sarwar
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The first round of iPad Air 5 reviews are out, and it appears that Apple has made a terrific tablet that knocks the competition out cold at that $599 asking price. Ever since its official introduction, the fifth-generation iPad Air has drawn a lot of interest from potential buyers looking for...

