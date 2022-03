(Undated) -- Some airlines are increasing their prices as the cost of fuel continues to go up. Reuters is reporting that Delta is raising ticket prices roughly ten percent, with United and Southwest also joining in. The increase in ticket prices comes the same day both American and Southwest announced flight schedules were being cut going into the spring, due to fuel prices and staffing issues. Delta recorded the highest ticket sales of all-time last week, with United and American also saying flight demand was increased.

