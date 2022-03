Metta World Peace is testing his limits. In CBS' Beyond the Edge, which launches Wednesday after Survivor, the former NBA star and eight other celebrities test their mental and physical mettle in the jungles of Panama, where they compete in challenges and endure brutal conditions as they push themselves to go beyond their comfort zone -- all for their respective charities. Other stars along for the intense two-week ride, which does not feature any eliminations but rather allows them the ability to leave the competition early, include Jodie Sweetin, former Bachelor Colton Underwood, Lauren Alaina, Real Housewives of New York City's Eboni K. Williams and Craig Morgan.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO