During a time of chaos, Americans might be finding it harder than ever to relax. Author Deepak Chopra joined Cheddar News to discuss his new book, "Abundance: The Inner Path to Wealth," for his readers to find peace from within. “I focused only on one thing, and that is what is fundamental reality," he said. "And once you know that fundamental reality is not your mind, not your body, it's your spirit." He also suggested music for National Day of Unplugging, which falls on March 4.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 14 DAYS AGO