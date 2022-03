Now that Robert Newman has had a couple of months to settle into playing Ashland Locke on THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS, the daytime veteran feels like he’s found his groove. “So far, it’s been really terrific,” Newman told Soaps In Depth. “I’m feeling more and more the rhythm of the show and the dialog and the other characters, and the other actors have been really supportive and wonderful. I like the character a lot, I like the show a lot, and I love the people I’m working with.”

TV & VIDEOS ・ 10 DAYS AGO