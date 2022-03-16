Twenty good bills that are on the move

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Soon after taking office in 2021, President Joe Biden signed into law the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act. For the 2021 tax year, that aid package upped the $2,000 child tax credit to $3,000 per dependent ages 6 to 17, and from $2,000 to $3,600 for children age 5 or younger. Instead of having parents wait until tax filing season in 2022, Congress ordered the IRS to send eligible parents up to half of that money last year in the form of either $250 or $300 monthly tax advances sent between July and December.

INCOME TAX ・ 24 DAYS AGO