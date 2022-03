William Regal made his anticipated AEW Dynamite debut recently, and during that promo, some fans were concerned by one key segment of his promo. At one point Regal said he was "not long for this world," and because of Regal's history with heart issues some fans were a bit concerned. Regal addressed his comments during a new interview with Chris Jericho on his Talk is Jericho podcast, and the conversation unearthed the shocking revelation that at one point Regal was only given 24 hours to live, which occurred back in 2019. That time is always why he went to visit family after his release from WWE.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO