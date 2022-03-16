ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covington, OK

Avery, Refugio “Ruth”

pdjnews.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAvery, Refugio “Ruth”, 83, of Covington passed away....

www.pdjnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Perry, OK
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Obituaries
City
Covington, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Calvary Baptist Church

Comments / 0

Community Policy