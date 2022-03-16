Statewide candidate filing packets available

Laclede County Prosecuting Attorney Jon Morris will not be seeking re-election. Morris’s term expires at the end of the year and he has not filed for the Aug. 2 primary. He served as prosecuting attorney from 1995 through 2006 and again in 2011 with his current term ending at the end of this year. “I’ve been in the prosecutor’s office for 30 years. I’ve done two separate 12-year stints as the elected prosecuting attorney and I just think it’s time to move aside and let someone else have the office,” he said. For more on this story see Saturday's LCR.

LACLEDE COUNTY, MO ・ 9 DAYS AGO