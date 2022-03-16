Statewide candidate filing packets available

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Twenty-three candidates, an unusually large number, have filed nominating petitions for the Republican and Democratic nominations for U.S. Senate and governor of Pennsylvania.
KDKA political editor Jon Delano breaks down what is shaping up to be a busy primary.
“We’re certainly facing an unprecedented election year with an unbelievable amount of candidates at the top of the ticket,” says Mike DeVanney, a Republican political strategist.
It’s the first time in decades that no incumbent is running for governor and United States senator on the same ballot, and that has lots of candidates thinking this is their chance.
But not...
Comments / 0