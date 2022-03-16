ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Title Board revises, without derailing, ballot title for abortion criminalization initiative

By MICHAEL KARLIK michael.karlik@coloradopolitics.com
Gazette
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Title Board declined to revoke the ballot title previously awarded to a proposed ballot initiative criminalizing abortion, but it amended the description on Tuesday to more explicitly inform voters the measure would prohibit murdering a child "regardless of whether the child is a fetus." The three-member board previously...

gazette.com

Comments / 0

