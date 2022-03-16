ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Captain 1,000: Flyers salute Giroux in potential final days

By Associated Press
Idaho8.com
 2 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Flyers center Claude Giroux is set on Thursday to play his 1,000th career game. He would join...

localnews8.com

NBC Sports

Claude Giroux rumors: Latest update on Flyers star as trade deadline nears

One of the top players who could be available at the 2022 NHL trade deadline is Philadelphia Flyers center Claude Giroux. Giroux is in the final year of his contract, but he does have a full no-movement clause, so he'll only get traded if he wants to go and approves of the destination. Will the chance to win the Stanley Cup for the first time result in Giroux leaving the Flyers after more than a decade in Philly?
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NHL

Flyers partner with local artist to commemorate Giroux's 1000th game

In celebration of Claude Giroux's 1000th game, the Philadelphia Flyers have partnered with local artist and lifelong Flyers fan, Patrick Higgins, to create a custom piece of art commemorating some of Giroux's most memorable moments as a Flyer. Giroux will be presented with the piece during tomorrow night's pre-game ceremony, and all fans in attendance will receive a limited-edition print of the same piece.
NHL
97.3 ESPN

Flyers Rally for Win in Giroux’s 1,000th Game

Trailing by a goal late in the third, the Flyers needed to catch a break. They thought they had the tying goal with just under seven minutes to play, but it was called back on a high stick. With 4:15 to play in the third, they got a bounce off Kevin Hayes that produced the tying goal. With 1:19 to play, Hayes set up the eventual game-winner.
NHL
Community Policy