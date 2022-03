The New York Times on Tuesday announced its editorial staff was pulling out of Russia over Moscow's punitive new media law, following other outlets that have withdrawn over safety concerns. Russian authorities have blocked several independent media outlets, and last week moved to impose harsh jail terms for "false news" about the army as part of its efforts to muffle dissent. "Russia's new legislation seeks to criminalize independent, accurate news reporting about the war against Ukraine," the New York Times organization said in a statement. "For the safety and security of our editorial staff working in the region, we are moving them out of the country for now," it added.

FOREIGN POLICY ・ 10 DAYS AGO