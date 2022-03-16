LTAC hosts February, March meetings

Poudre Valley REA will conduct its annual meeting in an online event Saturday, April 2, at 9 a.m. According to information from the utility, the meeting theme will feature the people who provide the power to REA members. Members will not receive an election ballot this year. Three open seats and three candidates resulted in an uncontested election.
Montclair Fourth Ward Councilman David Cummings will host a community meeting on Wednesday, March 16, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Charles H. Bullock School Library, located at 55 Washington St. All residents are welcome to attend. “At a time when the current environment allows for us to...
Surprise Vice Mayor Aly Cline is hosting two of her in-person monthly meetings for District 2 this week. Cline will greet constituents at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 22 at Sun City Grand Pima Room, 19781 N. Remington Drive, Chaparral Building. She will also host a meeting at 10 a.m....
ROME — The Oneida County Industrial Development Agency will host a special meeting at 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 7. The OCIDA offices are located at 584 Phoenix Drive, on the Griffiss Business and Technology Park, in Rome.
Now that Saratoga has finalized its Housing Element opportunity sites, the city is giving residents a chance to identify topics they want addressed in the project’s Environmental Impact Report. A public scoping meeting, scheduled for March 21 at 6 p.m., is the last time residents can give in-person input...
LAURINBURG— Scotland County Schools Superintendent, Takeda LeGrand will begin a series of Spring Advisory Committee meetings next week. Each school throughout the district will be represented by a Certified Staff member, a Classified Staff member, a Student, a Parent/Community member and each of the School Resource Officers (SROs.) All meetings will be held virtually.
PORTSMOUTH — The City Council has scheduled a public hearing at its April 4 meeting on a resolution to bond $1.4 million “related to the feasibility and design of a new” police station or the rehabilitation of the existing station.
The council voted unanimously March 21 to schedule the public hearing on the bonding for the police station resolution, which is included in the city’s Capital Improvement Plan.
LOUDONVILLE - While the cold, rainy weather slightly took the edge off spring enthusiasm, eight members and three guests of the Gardeners Guild Garden Club of Loudonville visited the Groovy Plant Ranch near Marengo in Morrow County on Saturday, March 19.
The annual dinner meeting of the Leavenworth County Historical Society is scheduled for Saturday from 5-8 p.m. at June’s Northland. Following dinner, the year in review will be given, awards will be presented and a new board of directors will be elected. The program will be offered by Society...
FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 629 in Fairmont hosted a meet and greet Wednesday night for local candidates to speak, allowing the veterans to put a face to the name on the ballot. Officials with the VFW said that they feel that veterans have been overlooked and not asked for much input, […]
