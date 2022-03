An Alabama man is behind bars after authorities say he tried to pull off a big theft and by big they mean really big – as in a 70-ton crane. Chilton County sheriff’s deputies earlier this week responded to a call of a theft in progress on County Road 358. When they arrived on the scene, they met with the owner of a wrecker service who told them a man had called him to help him pull the crane out of a wooded area behind a residence.

CHILTON COUNTY, AL ・ 15 HOURS AGO