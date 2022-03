These are uncertain times for Myanmar, and for the future of its astonishing biodiversity. Last year, not long before the world awoke to the news that the military had seized control of the country and declared a year-long state of emergency, Fauna & Flora International (FFI) staff in Yangon had been discussing how best to commemorate a remarkable conservation milestone. At the time, it felt inappropriate to celebrate. Now, as we settle into what we hope will be a game-changing year for biodiversity, it's time to share some good news, so here goes: within the space of a single decade, FFI and our in-country and international partners have discovered no fewer than 100 new species in Myanmar.

ANIMALS ・ 14 DAYS AGO