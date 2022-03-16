Hiring Mike Brey Would be a Catastrophic Decision

Mike Krzyzewski is one of the greatest coaches in the history of basketball. He played basketball for the Army basketball team at the United States Military Academy at West Point, New York from 1966 until 1969. In 1975, he had his first head coaching job as the head tactician of the Army basketball team. He then became the head coach of Duke University where he served from 1980 until 2022. Coach K, as he is called, won 5 NCAA championships for the Duke Blue Devils and became one of the most respected coaching figures in basketball. Aside from Duke, he was also designated as the head coach for the USA national team where he led Team USA to three consecutive Olympic gold medals. However, in this article, we will be talking about his lifetime partner — Mike Krzyzewski’s wife Mickie Krzyzewski.

