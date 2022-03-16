ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley, CA

How AI helped deliver cash aid to many of the poorest people in Togo

Trumann Democrat
 1 day ago

(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit...

www.wabashplaindealer.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Berkeley, CA
TravelNoire

Meet Moor Global, A Black-Owned Travel Agency From Florida That Focuses On Strengthening African Diaspora Ties

Founded in 2019 by Jason Broadnax, an ‘army brat’ from Delray Beach, FL, Moor Global is a Black-owned travel agency from Florida that combines traveling, real estate and descendants of Africans from all over the world. “Moor Global was created for Africans from all across the diaspora to come back together and regain all the great knowledge and wealth that we had when the Moors ruled the world.
FLORIDA STATE
Shropshire Star

Medical aid appeal launched to help the people of Ukraine

An appeal has been launched for people in the Shropshire, Oswestry and the Welsh borders to donate emergency medical supplies for Ukraine. The call has been made by Clive Knowles, chairman of the British Ironwork Centre and Sculpture Park. People have ten days in which to take along all manner...
ADVOCACY
Science Focus

How small changes to prison food drastically cut inmate violence

Scientific progress is characterised by the transition from the supernatural to the natural, and the mystical to the comparatively mundane. Before the modern era of psychology and neuroscience, mental illness was understood to be evidence of the supernatural: demonic possession, unhappy deities or vengeful curses. Unusual behaviour would be addressed through prayer, penance and exorcism.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Of California#Togo
ohmymag.co.uk

COVID: This is how many people have actually died from the virus

A new study indicates that the Covid pandemic may have claimed over 18 million lives globally, more than three times the official death toll. This is in stark contrast to the official Covid death toll which suggests that 5.9 million people died between 1 January 2020 and 31 December 2021.
PUBLIC HEALTH
buckinghamshirelive.com

New Covid variant one of most infectious diseases ever seen, says expert

An expert says a new variant of Covid-19 is one of the most infectious diseases the world has ever seen and he says almost everyone is going to catch it. Professor Adrian Esterman, an epidemiologist and biostatistican, says the variant is up to six times more transmissible than the original strain of Covid.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WMTW

How you can safely help people in Ukraine

WESTBROOK, Maine — Many Mainers are looking for ways to support the people of Ukraine as the Russian invasion continues, but experts say there are several things you should consider before opening up your wallet. Jen Burke of the Maine Credit Union League says scammers are already trying to...
WESTBROOK, ME
Government Technology

How AI Helps State and Local Governments Work Smarter

The rapid pace of change in our world shows no sign of slowing, and with this rapid change comes increased citizen and societal expectations. The digital age demands better speed, efficiency and simplicity in all areas of life. To rise to the occasion, governments have to be more tech savvy and more open-minded to digital transformation.
SAN JOSE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
Place
Africa
scitechdaily.com

Scientists Warn of Imminent “Anthropulse” As COVID-19 Travel Restrictions Ease

A leading ecologist from the University of St Andrews calls for coordinated action to investigate the environmental impacts of humanity’s emergence from the Covid-19 pandemic. In early 2020, Covid-19 lockdowns caused an ‘anthropause’ – a drastic global reduction in human mobility. Two years later, as restrictions are gradually being...
TRAVEL
ohmymag.co.uk

COVID vaccine: Experts report rare autoimmune side effect caused by Pfizer jab

A study named 'Autoimmune hepatitis after SARS-CoV-2 vaccine: New-onset or flare-up,' published in the National Library of Medicine, discusses the development of an unusual reaction after administering Pfizer's COVID vaccine. The study was published in November 2021 and it outlines a case wherein a 61-year-old woman suffered from malaise, weariness,...
SCIENCE
CBS San Francisco

Family Forced to Flee Ukraine Makes New Life in North Bay

NOVATO (KPIX) — It was a journey they never imagined they would have to take. A family from eastern Ukraine fled the war in their home country and now calls Novato home. The war in the Ukraine has completely turned the Shostakovich family’s life upside down. Eleven-year-old Ira is even separated now from her father but the one thing that hasn’t changed is her love for tennis. It’s a sport that Ira Shostakovich has been playing since she was 5. She didn’t care for gymnastics so her dad suggested Ira pick up a racquet. For six years, Ira has been practicing six times...
NOVATO, CA
The Independent

UAE ship sinks off Iran coast with 30 crew aboard

A United Arab Emirates ship has sunk off the coast of Iran with 30 crew members aboard, authorities have said.The cargo ship Al Salmy 6 capsized during rough and stormy weather in the Gulf, according to Captain Nizar Qaddoura, operations manager of the Salem Al Makrani Cargo company.Captain Qaddoura said rescuers saved 16 crew members and another 11 made it onto a life raft, while one person was saved by a nearby tanker. Two crew members were still in the water, he added.The crew consisted of nationals from Sudan, India, Pakistan, Uganda, Tanzania and Ethiopia, Captain Qaddoura said. The...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Diébédo Francis Kéré: The first African to win architecture's top award

Burkino Faso-born architect, Diébédo Francis Kéré, has become the first African to win the prestigious Pritzker Prize, which is often referred to as the Nobel Prize of architecture. His highly esteemed work, including permanent and temporary structures, has been erected in his country of birth, but also across Africa, Europe and the United States.
VISUAL ART

Comments / 0

Community Policy