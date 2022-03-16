How AI helped deliver cash aid to many of the poorest people in Togo

NOVATO (KPIX) — It was a journey they never imagined they would have to take. A family from eastern Ukraine fled the war in their home country and now calls Novato home. The war in the Ukraine has completely turned the Shostakovich family’s life upside down. Eleven-year-old Ira is even separated now from her father but the one thing that hasn’t changed is her love for tennis. It’s a sport that Ira Shostakovich has been playing since she was 5. She didn’t care for gymnastics so her dad suggested Ira pick up a racquet. For six years, Ira has been practicing six times...

