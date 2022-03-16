Sanders raises $473K in February for Arkansas governor bid

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders raised more than $473,000 last month in her bid for Arkansas governor, continuing to dwarf her rivals’ fundraising in the race for the state’s top office, reports filed this week showed.

Sanders’ campaign for governor, which launched last year, reported ending the month with more than $7.5 million in the bank. Tuesday was the deadline for state candidates to file their fundraising reports for February.

Sanders has raised more than $13.6 million since announcing her candidacy. She spent more than $170,537 last month. The report doesn’t include a $1 million TV and radio ad buy she announced earlier this month.

Chris Jones, who has fared the best among the Democrats running for governor, reported raising more than $109,000 and ending the month with about $187,000 on hand. Jones spent $222,445 during the month. Jones has raised more than $1.5 million total since announcing his candidacy.

Sanders faces former talk radio host and podcaster Doc Washburn in the May Republican primary. Other Democrats running include Anthony Bland, Jay Martin, James “Rus” Russell and Supha Xayprasith-Mays.