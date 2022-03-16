ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panthers sign 20-year-old defenseman to three-year, entry-level contract

By Brett Shweky, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
The Florida Panthers signed 20-year-old defenseman Zachary Uens to a three-year, entry-level contract that begins next season on Thursday.

Uens, who was selected by Florida in the fourth round of the 2020 draft, competed in 34 NCAA games this season with Merrimack College, compiling two goals and 17 assists to finish second among defensemen on the team in assists and points.

Over his tenure with Merrimack, Uens accumulated seven goals and 37 assists over 81 contests. As a freshman, the 6-foot-1, 180-pounder made a name for himself, ranking second among Merrimack defensemen in assists (14) and points (18).

“Zachary is a dynamic and skilled defenseman who excels at moving the puck,” general manager Bill Zito said in a statement. “He showcased his competitiveness during his three seasons at Merrimack and we’re looking forward to his continued growth and development taking place within the Panthers organization.”

Before reaching the collegiate ranks, Uens played for the Wellington Dukes of the Ontario Junior Hockey League.

The Belleville, Ontario native chalked up six goals and 16 points during the 2018-19 season, finishing tied for the most goals by a defenseman on the club.

Uens helped Wellington win the OJHL championship in 2017.

