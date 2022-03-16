How 'Raised by Wolves' Uses Layering to Blur the Line Between Androids and Humans

David Lynch is no stranger to unrealized projects. From a Marilyn Monroe biopic to a comedy about three men who used to be cows living in northern Los Angeles, the surrealist director has enough unmade films to fill an entire filmography by themselves. The reasons for their cancellations are numerous, with lack of funding being a recurring theme among them. Given Lynch’s perchance for films of a slightly more unusual nature than the typical studio affair, perhaps that should come as no surprise. Many of these projects are still surrounded in mystery, with only a few snippets of information available that often raise more questions than they answer, but none are as well documented as Ronnie Rocket. Thanks to interviews with Lynch and various cast members who were attached to the project throughout its development, in addition to multiple versions of its script floating around the internet, the film has become the stuff of legend amongst cinephiles. But despite numerous attempts over the period of decades to get it produced, it remains the greatest "what if?" of Lynch’s career.

