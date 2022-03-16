ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Car with young child inside stolen, child later found safe

TUMWATER, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a man stole a car with a 10-month-old boy inside it from a gas station in Tumwater, Washington.

The child was found safe a short time after the Tuesday night theft and police are searching for the suspect.

KOMO reports the man took the truck with the sleeping child inside from a Chevron station after the child’s parents went inside the station, leaving the keys in the ignition late Tuesday night.

The suspect and a female passenger inside the red Toyota Echo sped away, according to the Tumwater Police Department.

The victim’s phone was still inside the truck, allowing the emergency dispatcher to contact the cellphone service provider, who tracked the location. The truck was abandoned 15 minutes later with the child in the car seat.

An Olympia Police K-9 team responded to the location of the vehicle, but they were unable to locate the suspect, who they believe was picked up by someone else.

