ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Jonathan Majors to Star in Walter Mosley's 'The Man in My Basement' Adaptation

By Aidan King
Collider
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeadline is reporting that Jonathan Majors signed to star in the film adaptation of the Walter Mosley thriller novel The Man In My Basement. The film adaptation will see Majors playing a man named Charles Blakely who is down on his luck and at risk of losing his home, which has...

collider.com

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

‘The Last Movie Stars’ Review: Ethan Hawke Doc Celebrates Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward’s Romance

Click here to read the full article. It’s obvious from the opening credits of Ethan Hawke’s documentary, “The Last Movie Stars,” that he loves Old Hollywood. Hawke, who decided to direct this six-part look at acting legends Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward at the behest of one of the couple’s children, spends the opening talking to several of his famous friends via Zoom about the couple and how he entered into this project. As he talks, his animation increases. Hawke not only loves Newman and Woodward, but he also loves acting, and the time period these two lived in where acting...
MOVIES
Deadline

Meg Ryan Teams With Netflix To Direct Movie Adaptation Of Novel ‘A Lady’s Guide To Selling Out’

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Meg Ryan is set to direct a feature adaptation of well-received novel A Lady’s Guide To Selling Out for Netflix. Sally Franson’s book follows Casey Pendergast, described as a “praise-seeking missile who navigates a tricky Twenty First Century career and the even trickier question of who she wants to be”. Described by publishers as being in the vein of The Devil Wears Prada and Mad Men, the romantic comedy hones in on the book-loving English major who lands a job at a top ad agency. Her best friend thinks she’s a sellout, but Casey tells herself...
TV & VIDEOS
CinemaBlend

Netflix Just Added Two Of The All-Time Best Stephen King Adaptations

When it comes to Stephen King adaptations, Netflix has done right by fans of the beloved author. Not only has the streaming service produced three of them as exclusives in the last five years – Mike Flanagan's Gerald's Game, Zak Hilditch's 1922, and Vincenzo Natali's In The Tall Grass – but they are also the streaming home of a number of classics. Today, that special section of their library has grown in significant ways, as two of the all time best King movies are now available to watch with a subscription and just a few clicks: Frank Darabont's The Shawshank Redemption and The Green Mile.
MOVIES
WUSA

Will Smith and Michael B. Jordan to Star in ‘I Am Legend’ Sequel

Will Smith's set to star opposite Michael B. Jordan in the I Am Legend sequel, ET can confirm. Smith, who starred in the original 2007 film, and Jon Mone, co-president of Westbrook Studios, will produce and James Lassiter will serve as the executive producer. Ryan Shimazaki will oversee the project on behalf of Westbrook Studios. The Black Panther star will also produce, along with Elizabeth Raposo via their Outlier Society banner.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walter Mosley
Person
Michael B. Jordan
Person
Jonathan Majors
Person
Samuel L. Jackson
Deadline

‘Nyad’: Rhys Ifans Joins Annette Bening & Jodie Foster In Netflix Biopic From Oscar Winners Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi And Jimmy Chin

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Rhys Ifans (Spider-Man: No Way Home) has signed on to star alongside Annette Bening and Jodie Foster in the Netflix film Nyad, which marks the narrative directorial debut of Oscar, BAFTA and Emmy winners Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin (The Rescue, Free Solo). Pic is based on Diana Nyad’s bestselling autobiography Find A Way. It follows the remarkable true story of the marathon swimmer, who, at the age of 64, became the first person to complete the “Everest of swims”—executing a 53-hour, 110-mile swim from Cuba to Florida, through dangerous open ocean,...
MOVIES
Variety

Aunjanue Ellis on ‘King Richard,’ Working with Will Smith and How She Still Can’t Believe She’s an Oscar Nominee

Click here to read the full article. Aunjanue Ellis was content being a journeywoman actor in the business and providing for her family — but now the acclaim is pouring in. And yes, that includes an Oscar nomination for her role as Oracene ‘Brandy’ Williams in Reinaldo Marcus Green’s “King Richard.” On the latest episode of the award-winning Variety Awards Circuit Podcast, we talk to Ellis about what it feels like to now be an Academy Award nominated actress, which she still can’t say out loud. She discusses her experience with working with double Oscar-nominee Will Smith (for best picture and...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film Adaptation#Film Star#Fx#Apple Tv#Hbo
Deadline

Taraji P. Henson To Star In Adaptation Of Alessandro Camon’s ‘Time Alone’

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Oscar nominated multi-hyphenate Taraji P. Henson is set to star in Time Alone, adapted from Alessandro Camon’s award-winning play, with Camon slated to direct. Being the Ricardo producer Todd Black will produce along with Suzanne Warren. Emanuele Moretti’s Motus Studios will Finance with Oakhurst Entertainment’s Jai Khanna and Marina Grasic. Verve Ventures and Motus will co-represent domestic rights. “I launched TPH Entertainment because I’m deeply invested in finding projects that challenge audiences to think differently and offer new perspectives.” Said Henson. “With Time Alone, Alessandro Camon’s unique outlook on social injustices and a fractured...
MOVIES
Deadline

HBO Pulls Larry David Documentary Hours Before Its Scheduled Premiere

Click here to read the full article. HBO has pulled tonight’s premiere of The Larry David Story, a two-part documentary about the award-winning producer/writer and comedian, at David’s request. In a tweet on Monday, HBO Documentaries announced “The #LarryDavidStory on @HBOMax is being postponed. Instead, Larry has decided he wants to do it in front of an audience. Stay tuned for more info.” It was set to premiere tonight on HBO at 9 PM and be available for streaming on HBO Max. In The Larry David Story, the 74-year-old sits down with friend/director Larry Charles and gets candid about his personal and professional...
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

10 Most Anticipated Films From Netflix's 2022 Movie Trailer

In just one week on Netflix, users spent upwards of 152 million hours streaming the star-studded disaster film, Don’t Look Up. This wasn’t the streaming service’s first original story - and most definitely not the last - but it spurred a growing interest in what Netflix can offer viewers going forward.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Upworthy

Robert De Niro opens up about how raising biracial children changed his life

Hollywood actor Robert De Niro has opened up about the deep love he has for his children and raising his biracial kids in the current political climate. De Niro has six children and said he always wishes to be around them. “I love my children, just being with them. When you have the good moments, you forget about the ones that weren’t good,” he told Us Weekly. De Niro has been a mainstay of Hollywood for decades and very few can claim to have starred in as many iconic blockbusters as the actor has, including "Taxi Driver," "The Godfather," "Mean Streets" and more. While he has had a stellar acting career, De Niro's personal life has been a set of crests and troughs. He married his "Taxi Driver" co-star, Diahnne Abbott in 1976 and the pair had a son, Raphael. He also adopted Abbott's daughter from a previous relationship, Drena De Niro. The pair divorced in 1988 after more than a decade together.
THEATER & DANCE
Collider

'Hocus Pocus 2': 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Star Ginger Minj Joins Cast As Drag Winifred Sanderson, Thora Birch Not Returning

Some interesting cast developments have been discovered as post-production begins on Hocus Pocus 2. In an Entertainment Weekly exclusive, sources have spotted RuPaul's Drag Race Season 7 and All-Stars 6-star Ginger Minj on the film's set. Reportedly, Minj will appear in a minor role as one of three queens impersonating the Sanderson Sisters, who later get to meet their inspirations in a spell-tacular performance. While the identities of her fellow Sisters are currently under wraps, Minj will be showing off her take on Bette Midler's Winifred Sanderson. This will be Minj's fourth appearance in a feature film.
MOVIES
startattle.com

Master (2022 movie) Horror, Amazon Prime Video, Regina Hall, trailer, release date

Three women strive to find their place at a prestigious New England university whose frosty elitism may disguise something more sinister. Startattle.com – Master 2022. Navigating politics and privilege, the first Black Master of a residence hall, Professor Gail Bishop (Regina Hall), and Black freshman Jasmine Moore (Zoe Renee), encounter increasingly terrifying manifestations of the school’s haunted past… and present. Things get worse when Jasmine clashes in the classroom with Liv Beckman (Amber Gray), a professor in the middle of her own racially charged tenure review. As Gail tries to maintain order and fulfill the duties of a Master, the cracks begin to show in Ancaster’s once-immaculate facade.
MOVIES
realitytitbit.com

Jarrod has moved on to new girlfriend after Storage Wars exit

Storage Wars is back for a brand new season in 2022 and fans are wondering which cast members are returning and who is gone for good from the A&E show. The series, which sees people bid on the contents of abandoned storage lockers, first kicked off in 2010 and over 10 years later, it’s still going strong.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts' Announces Cartoon Network, TBS Premiere Dates

Last year celebrated the 20th anniversary of the first Harry Potter film Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone. To commemorate that special occasion Warner Brothers released Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts on HBO Max this past January. While Potterheads everywhere are still crying over this beautiful special, it has now been announced that it will premiere on Cartoon Network and TBS on Sunday, April 10th. The special will air on CN as a part of its ACME block at 6 P.M. ET and will then play an encore presentation on TBS at 8 P.M. ET. This would be just in time for Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, which releases in theaters later that week on April 15th.
MOVIES
Collider

7 Best Movie Studio Logos in History

Movie studio logos may seem like a disposable part of the movie-watching experience, but on the contrary, they’re anything but expendable. These are the elements that welcome a person into the experience of watching a motion picture and can even establish the tone for what you’re about to watch. A thriller could instill a sense of unease in a moviegoer by stripping away the expected music from a familiar logo or a comedy could get the laughs rolling right away by providing an amusing variation on a famous logo. The possibilities are endless with movie studio logos, including how they can reinforce the personality and ambitions of a specific company.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy