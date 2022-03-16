ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Sharon Osbourne to Address Ozzy Osbourne’s Infidelities in New Book ‘Coming Home’

By Chad Childers
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Plenty has happened in recent years for longtime music manager and TV personality Sharon Osbourne, and she intends to address some of the headline-making incidents, including Ozzy's infidelities, in her latest book, "Coming Home." This marks the fourth installment of her autobiographical history and this new book is due...

