Today is March 10th, which is nothing special. Unless, you abbreviate it to Mar.10 and this has become the unofficial day for our favorite plumber. These stupid made up holidays I usually hate. However, this week is the exception. Super Mario Day and Austin 3:16 Day in the span of the same week always bring a smile to my face. Stone Cold Steve Austin and Super Mario were a massive part of my childhood. So if you grew up in the late 90's like myself, you probably enjoy these days as well.

WICHITA FALLS, TX ・ 11 DAYS AGO