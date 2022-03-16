ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

3-in-1 Qi fast charging station for $24 handles all your Apple devices

By Maren Estrada
BGR.com
BGR.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49iAeM_0eh2y2mm00

If you’re like me, you’re sick and tired of having to deal with all those different Apple device chargers. Lightning cables… USB-C cables… the Apple Watch charger… it’s so annoying. Thankfully, I nipped the issue in the bud with one simple purchase: An Apple charging station.

The BGR Deals team found something on Amazon that has been a game-changer for us and so many of our readers. And we think you’re going to love it just as much as we do.

It’s called the Hosaud 3 in 1 Fast Qi Wireless Charging Station and it’s on sale right now for $23.98 instead of $35 at Amazon. It’s definitely one of the best Apple charging stations for all the most popular Apple devices!

One wireless charger for all your devices

This little Apple charging station is an awesome accessory that features a great design. It can wirelessly charge your iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch all at the same time. As a result, you eliminate the need to plug in multiple chargers to refuel all your gadgets. Amazon shoppers are raving about this Apple charging station. And once you check it out, we bet you’ll be raving about it too!

Apple’s most recent iPhone models can be charged using a Lightning cable or with a wireless charger. If you have an Apple Watch, it has a special proprietary wireless charging disc of its own. That means there’s nothing else in your gadget bag that uses the same cable.

On top of that, you’ve probably got AirPods that can also use a Lightning cable. Or perhaps you can use a wireless charger if you have AirPods Pro or AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging Case. (By the way, if you don’t have AirPods there’s a sale right now on Amazon that slashes all of Apple’s AirPods models to some of the best prices we’ve seen all year!)

That’s already way too many chargers to deal with. And it doesn’t even include your iPad and all the other gadgets you have around the house. Wouldn’t it be nice if there was one wireless charging station that could handle all of your main devices?

A popular Apple charging station

The popular Hosaud 3 in 1 Fast Qi Wireless Charging Station could be just what the doctor ordered. Apple fans love it and you can see why if you check out some of the many 5-star reviews on Amazon. Not only does this Hosaud charging station have great ratings on Amazon, but it also has a terrific design.

You’ll find a nice big area to wirelessly charge your iPhone plus a smaller spot next to that so you can charge your AirPods. Finally, there’s a stand that lets you pop in your Apple Watch’s wireless charging disc so you can kill all three birds with one stone.

This Apple charging station is a must-have for every Apple fan out there, and it costs just $23.98 right now thanks to a new lower retail price and an extra discount. The same model is currently $35 at Walmart, so this is a great deal!

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.

Comments / 0

Related
Hypebae

Apple May Be Dropping Its Cheapest iPhone Yet

Adding to the rumors about its 20-inch foldable device, Apple will reportedly debut its cheapest 5G iPhone at its spring product launch event. According to Investor’s Business Daily, the “rumored iPhone SE 3 would kick off a slew of product refreshes this year.” In addition to its 5G wireless feature, the device might come with the A15 chip and improved camera.
CELL PHONES
deseret.com

Apple will launch a new low-cost 5G phone — the iPhone SE 3

Apple is expected to announce a new low-cost version of its iPhone SE, compatible with 5G, at its product launch event on Tuesday, per Reuters. Details: The phone will broadly be the same design as the iPhone SE but will have an upgraded processor and camera, in addition to 5G.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Airpods#Wireless Charging#Apple Watch#Bgr Deals
CNET

Apple's New iPad Air is Here. But What About an iPad Pro?

Yesterday's Apple event proved some rumors right: A new iPad Air arrived with an M1 chip and 5G support. An iPad Pro didn't make an appearance, but we're still expecting an iPad Pro later this year. Apple updates its tablets twice a year, or at least that's how it's worked...
TECHNOLOGY
CNET

The iPad Air Got an Overdue Upgrade. Here's What Apple Changed

The iPad Pro, iPad and iPad Mini all received an update last year, but Apple forgot the iPad Air. That is, until Tuesday, when the company announced a new iPad Air during its "Peek Performance" event. It looks like it was worth the wait -- and, maybe, the best iPad for its price.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Apple confirms iOS 15.4 update will be available for your iPhone in one week

The next update to iOS 15 has been confirmed by Apple and it is scheduled to arrive next week, meaning it might be available to download around March 16. At the March Event, Apple confirmed the last in the line of the M1 chips, called M1 Ultra, which is available in the new Mac Studio. There's also a new 2022, 3rd-generation iPhone SE 3, an iPad Air 5, and a new green color option available for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro, available to order on March 11.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Walmart
Fortune

Apple just debuted a new, more powerful iPhone SE

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Apple’s budget iPhone SE model just got an upgrade. Apple debuted the third version of its iPhone SE line of smartphones on Tuesday during a virtual...
CELL PHONES
NBC Washington

Here's Everything Apple Just Announced: A New iPhone, IPad Air, Mac Studio Computer and More

This is CNBC's live blog covering everything Apple announced on Tuesday in an event streamed from its Apple Park headquarters in Cupertino, California. Apple just wrapped up its first product event of the year. It focused on a new affordable iPhone, an update to the iPad Air and its latest, most powerful Mac chip, which will make its debut in the new Mac Studio computer. Here's are some highlights from the event:
MLB
pocketnow.com

Apple Mac Studio official for all your performance needs

At the Peek Performance event today, Apple unveiled the new Mac Studio. The new desktop PC from Apple is built for professionals. Mac Studio comes with the latest M1 Max and M1 Ultra chipsets, providing the user with up to 128GB RAM, 8x better graphics performance than the original M1, and much more. Read along and learn more about the new desktop Mac from Apple.
COMPUTERS
9to5Mac

Exclusive: iPhone 14 coming in four models without ‘mini’ version, Pro models with taller screen, satellite features advancing

Apple has just released new iPhone 13 models, but the company has already been working on iPhone 14. While 9to5Mac sources corroborated a report about the new models having different chips, we also learned that the iPhone 14 Pro models may have a taller screen due to the new design and that Apple has still been working on satellite features.
CELL PHONES
pocketnow.com

Apple TV+ Friday Night Baseball comes to your devices

After the rumors spurt up last week, Apple officially announced the partnership with MLB at the Peek Performance event today. Apple says that Friday Night Baseball, with a doubleheader with live pre-game and post-game shows, will be available to fans in eight countries only Apple TV+. Apple says Friday Night Baseball will be available to all Apple TV+ users as soon as the regular season begins.
MLB
BGR.com

Friday’s deals: Ninja air fryer, Beats headphones, Arlo camera sale, $20 Fire Stick, more

We’re wrapping up the week with the best roundup of Amazon deals that we’ve had all month so far. Seriously, you won’t believe these incredible discounts! The #1 new Ninja air fryer AF150 is down to $99.99 instead of $160, which is an all-time low price. You’ll also find deep discounts on Beats headphones, Arlo wireless home security cameras, Fire TV Sticks, and so much more.
ELECTRONICS
rigzone.com

Aramco Is Fast Closing In on Apple

Oil giant Saudi Aramco is narrowing the gap with Apple Inc. for the title of the world’s most valuable company. Benefiting from oil prices hitting the highest since 2008, Aramco shares have jumped 15% in less than three weeks, giving it a market capitalization of over $2.3 trillion. Shares in iPhone maker Apple, meanwhile, have fallen 9% this year amid a broad market selloff, reducing its market value to about $2.6 trillion.
BUSINESS
9to5Mac

LG working on competing with Samsung for OLED MacBook orders around 2025

LG’s display division is working on being ready to compete for OLED MacBook orders sometime around 2025, says a new supply-chain report today. It follows an earlier report that the company is also prepping for OLED iPad displays, which are expected to launch around a year earlier. There have...
TECHNOLOGY
PCMag

Starbucks to Offer EV Fast Charging With Your Coffee From Seattle to Denver

If you drive an electric vehicle and enjoy drinking coffee, there will soon be an extra incentive for driving to Starbucks for a beverage. Starbucks is partnering with Volvo and ChargePoint to install EV fast chargers at 15 Starbucks locations along a 1,350-mile route as part of a pilot program. In total, some 60 charge points will be installed roughly every 100 miles, allowing you to drive from Seattle to Denver without any range anxiety.
SEATTLE, WA
BGR.com

Wednesday’s deals: Ring Doorbell blowout, Roku sale, iPad Air discount

Every time we start to think Amazon deals can’t get any better, the company somehow manages to one-up itself yet again. Such is the case on Wednesday — there are so many amazing deals out there right now. You can pick up a best-selling Ring Video Doorbell for just $39.99. You can also save up to $100 on the iPad Air, which is arguably Apple’s best tablet. Plus, Roku deals start at just $24.99!
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

BGR.com

307K+
Followers
7K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy