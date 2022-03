Time to take a break from Facebook. While Facebook can be a lot of fun, there are invisible harms to overusing the social media site. For example, studies have found that its algorithms make it easy for misinformation to go viral, and one month away from Facebook can significantly improve emotional well-being and reduce political polarization. Consider taking a break from the app and joining the historical decline of average daily users. Here’s how to log out of Facebook on all devices.

