NYC Coffee Brand Fuelled by Espresso and Millions of Venture Capital Dollars Comes to London

By James Hansen
Eater
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA fast-growing NYC coffee brand fuelled by espresso and millions of dollars in venture capital funding wants to crack London. Blank Street Coffee, which now has 29 locations in NYC split between small cafes and pistachio-hued carts, will start brewing in Fitzrovia near the University College London campus on Gower Street,...

london.eater.com

Eater

Northern Thai Favorite Lamoon in Queens Is Reborn as a Rare Thai Skewer Shop

Beloved Elmhurst Thai restaurant, Lamoon, which closed its doors in August 2021 due to declining sales throughout the pandemic, has been reborn. Co-owners Jugkrwut Borin and Arada Moonroj are back, breathing life into the same corner spot at 81-40 Broadway, at 82nd Street, with an entirely new concept: charcoal-grilled Thai skewer shop Jai Sang Ma.
QUEENS, NY
pymnts

EMEA Daily: EU Financial Regulators Warn Consumers on Crypto-Asset Risks; H&M Selling Other Fashion Brands on its Website to Better Compete

In today’s top Europe, Middle East and Africa news, financial regulators in the European Union have warned consumers that cryptocurrencies are highly risky, while H&M is selling external fashion brands on its Swedish and German websites to stay competitive. Plus, German startup Payrails raised $6.4 million, J.P. Morgan Chase...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Daily Mail

Saudi Crown Prince is trying to woo Wall Street with his $500bn 'Neom' city-state which will be powered by robots and float on the Red Sea: MBL invites bankers, construction firms and private equity companies to New York investors meeting

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is asking Wall Street to help fund his latest, extravagant megaproject - a $500 billion futuristic city-state, powered by robots and artificial intelligence, that would cover 10,000 square miles of Saudi Arabia's Tabuk province. Bin Salman plans to turn the remote region on the...
WORLD
Popculture

Disney World Attraction Permanently Closes 51 Years After Its Opening

Disney has officially shuttered one of its fan-favorite attractions. Walt Disney World's Spirit of Aloha dinner show has permanently closed more than 50 years after it first opened and two years after it closed alongside many other attractions amid the ongoing pandemic. The news was confirmed by reporter Scott Gustin and several outlets, including Tikiman's Unofficial Polynesian Resort Pages, a well-known resource for Disney's Polynesian Village Resort, as well as InsideTheMagic.com. Disney has not confirmed the news itself.
LIFESTYLE
Reuters

Russian central bank sells all $26.7 billion at one-week repo auction

March 15 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank provided banks with all 3 trillion roubles ($26.73 billion) at a one-week repo auction on Tuesday, facing demand of 4.84 trillion roubles, as lending institutions scramble to manage their liquidity amid collapsing Russian markets. The auction's limit was set at 3 trillion roubles.
WORLD
Reuters

Meet the company where staff work less, but produce more

LYON, France, March 16 (Reuters) - When French company boss Laurent de la Clergerie decided to let his staff work a four-day week, on the same pay as before, he knew he risked hurting his bottom line. "Some people took me for a crazy person," he recalled. But a year...
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

SPAC Roman DBDR II downsizes proposed IPO to $215M from $250M

SPAC Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition II (RDTXU), which plans to seek out business combinations in the US media, technology and telecommunications sectors, has downsized its proposed initial public offering to $215M from $250M. The SPAC said in a filing that it now plans to offer 21.5M units for $10 per...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Flora Growth Enters Agreement To Bring Mind Naturals To Hong Kong, Global Markets

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Flora (NASDAQ:FLGC), a leading all-outdoor cultivator and manufacturer of global cannabis products and brands, today announced its entry into a distribution agreement with Israel-based DNO Group to distribute the Mind Naturals brand in the Hong Kong region. A leading distributor of global independent brands, DNO Group has over 50,000 points of sale throughout Asia in addition to its broader global reach. Under the agreement, Flora will work with DNO to identify growth opportunities and, using an omnichannel approach including brick-and-mortar retail, e-commerce and wholesale, bring the Mind Naturals brand to market in new territories. The initial focus will be on Hong Kong, which is expected to follow with a second phase expanding to India and Israel. “We are excited to see the continued expansion of Mind Naturals into new international markets, especially those with a high demand for skincare products,” said Flora Growth CEO Luis Merchan. “With quality ingredients and a thoughtful customer experience, Mind offers something different in this competitive space. We look forward to working with DNO to bring this unique offering to key markets around the world.”
ECONOMY
Eater

This 76-Year-Old Indigenous Cook Makes LA’s Best Oaxacan Food From Her Mid-City Home

The feeling of anticipation is palpable when walking up the driveway to Comedor Tenchita for the first time. Early on Sunday morning before service begins, a basket of warm pan dulce delivered from Tlacolula Panadería y Restaurante on Venice Boulevard fills the air with sweet, fresh aromas of pan de yema, hojaldras, and conchas. Diners sip café de olla on picnic benches covered in colorful plastic Oaxacan tablecloths spread out on a patio adorned with papel picado. The excitement is warranted — most regulars have likely seen this weekend’s dishes posted on Comedor Tenchita’s Instagram account, which are revealed on Thursdays.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TechCrunch

Venture firm Chapter One launches an incubator to give million-dollar checks to web3 startups

The firm, led by former Tinder product chief Jeff Morris Jr., has shifted from a more generalist vertical interest toward web3 obsession over the past several months, as early bets in crypto startups like Dapper and Compound Finance have taken off. Chapter One’s embrace of web3 accompanies a broader trend of smaller operator-led funds cozying up to crypto. The firm has aimed to use its design-centric approach to carve out a niche for it in a flock of firms which are increasingly bulking up on technical talent in order to woo crypto founders.
BUSINESS
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Alibaba, Apple, Robinhood and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Alibaba, Baidu, JD.com — Shares of the China-based companies fell midday after JPMorgan Chase downgraded the stocks to underweight. Their stocks tumbled 9%, 7% and 8%, respectively, amid a new shutdown in Shenzhen and renewed U.S. delisting fears. Apple —...
STOCKS
Eater

Renowned Di Fara Pizza Owner Domenico ‘Dom’ DeMarco Dies at 85

Domenico “Dom” DeMarco, the owner of the Midwood pizza institution Di Fara Pizza, has passed away, Brooklyn Magazine first reported. He was 85. DeMarco’s daughter Maggie DeMarco-Mieles, posted on Facebook today, writing, “It is going to come as a shock to many because we chose to keep it private for good reasons. My world revolved around my dad. I worked alongside him since I was a little girl.” She did not specify the cause of death.
BROOKLYN, NY

