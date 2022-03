Holland joined the Red Sox as a non-roster invitee Friday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports. Holland has some solid seasons on his 14-year MLB resume, but there may not be much left in the tank for the 35-year-old lefty. His 5.07 ERA in 49.2 innings for the Tigers last season was actually his best mark since 2018. If he breaks camp in the majors, it will likely be in a low-leverage relief role.

MLB ・ 12 HOURS AGO