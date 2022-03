Norris had a dreadful 2021 season, pitching to a 6.16 ERA and 1.49 WHIP. He struggled mightily with his command (12.1% walk rate) and never got into a groove with the Tigers. But he was much better against lefties last year (.289 wOBA) so he may find himself as a pure lefty specialist if he can rein in his control. Regardless, he's not going to make much of an impact for fantasy purposes with Chicago so fantasy managers can ignore him on draft day.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO